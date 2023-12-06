Edtech firm Jaro ties up with IIM Tiruchirappali to offer PG programme in healthcare management

December 06, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Jaro Education, an edtech firm, has announced a tie up with business school IIM Tiruchirappalli to offer ‘Post Graduate Certificate Program in Healthcare Management’ for professionals, consultants, and entrepreneurs in the healthcare and allied industries. The programme aims at revolutionising the way healthcare and allied professionals approach their craft with a deeper understanding and holistic grasp of healthcare management principles, the firm said.

Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education, said “We have joined hands with IIM Tiruchirappalli to deliver a programme that addresses the growing demand for skilled healthcare management professionals.”

“As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, this partnership between Jaro Education and IIM Tiruchirappalli is poised to make a significant impact on the education and professional development of individuals aspiring to thrive in the healthcare sector,” she said.

IIM Tiruchirappalli Director Pawan Kumar Singh in a statement said, “We not only focus on imparting knowledge but also instill the core values and ethos of invincible Indian culture. With this healthcare programme, we strive to create dynamic and innovative future leaders who could bring positive changes in society.”

The program is open to any graduates with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, and to professionals and entrepreneurs associated with healthcare and allied sectors with a minimum of 2-plus years of domain experience in the same industry.