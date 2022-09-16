Edelweiss General Insurance signs pact with Repco Home Finance to offer insurance solutions for home loan customers

Special Correspondent September 16, 2022 20:02 IST

Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India

Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has tied up with Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) to offer insurance solutions to all home loan customers of RHFL. Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India, it said in a statement. “The demand for home loans is on a rise. This presents an opportunity for us to reach out to home loan seekers and offer them our digital protection solutions,” said Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.



