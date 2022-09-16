Business

Edelweiss General Insurance signs pact with Repco Home Finance to offer insurance solutions for home loan customers

Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has tied up with Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) to offer insurance solutions to all home loan customers of RHFL.

Through this partnership, EGI will offer property insurance cover and loan protection cover to RHFL’s customers through their branches spread across India, it said in a statement.

“The demand for home loans is on a rise. This presents an opportunity for us to reach out to home loan seekers and offer them our digital protection solutions,” said Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 8:04:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/edelweiss-general-insurance-signs-pact-with-repco-home-finance-to-offer-insurance-solutions-for-home-loan-customers/article65899111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY