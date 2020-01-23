ED summons Tata Trusts’ ex-managing trustee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Tata Trusts managing trustee R. Venkataramanan to be present before it on February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., along with relevant documents in connection with a money laundering case.

The summons, a copy of which was reviewed by The Hindu, was sent by the ED’s Assistant Director Rajeev Ranjan, who is investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Calls made to Mr. Venkataramanan, popularly known as Venkat, for his comments remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Mr. Venkataramanan quit Tata Trusts last year amid allegations of misuse of I-T exemptions and is under the lens of investigative agencies.

Venkataramanan had also resigned from RNT Associates Private Limited, the personal investment vehicle of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata.

ED had earlier summoned senior functionaries of AirAsia, including its chief executive officer Tony Fernandes, for recording statements in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had earlier registered the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April 2018. Mr. Fernandes, AirAsia India Limited (AAIL) and its director R. Venkataramanan, AirAsia Berhad (Malaysia) and others were accused of violating FDI norms and paying bribes in an attempt to get an international operations licence.