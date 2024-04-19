Dr. Reddy’s unveils digital integrated care plan for IBS

April 19, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced a condition-management programme for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

DailyBloom IBS is based on research and enabled by a mobile application developed in-house. It focuses on a comprehensive care plan, including diet management, psychological and physical wellness support for patients, the drugmaker said on Friday.

IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder characterised by abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habits. Studies show IBS leads to significant morbidity, work absenteeism, loss of productivity, economic burden to the society and impacts the quality of life of patients, Dr. Reddy’s said.

A chronic condition, it can be managed more effectively by using an integrated care approach involving education, lifestyle changes, personalised nutrition and wellness, along with standard of care medical management. DailyBloom IBS is a 14-week care plan that comes with a personalised approach to ensure that each patient’s experience is tailored to their specific needs, the company said about the programme that will be made available at a cost.

“Our initiative is India’s first integrated care plan for IBS. We have drawn on our three-decade old market leadership in the gastrointestinal (GI) segment consisting of trusted and established oral drug brands such as Omez, Razo, Econorm, and Redotil, said M.V. Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets).

Dr. Reddy’s said the IBS programme was built with a team of multi-disciplinary experts, patients and gastroenterologists through research over a period of 12 months. The entry into condition management with DailyBloom IBS is its latest offering in digital therapeutics and follows the launch of Nerivio, a drug-free non-invasive migraine management wearable device in India, Germany and South Africa.