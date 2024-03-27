GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Reddy’s to market Sanofi’s vaccine brands in India

March 27, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories building in Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories building in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received exclusive rights to promote and distribute Sanofi’s seven paediatric and adult vaccine brands in private markets in India. Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel and Avaxim 80U, the seven vaccines, had a combined sales of about ₹426 crore (about $51 million), Dr. Reddy’s said, citing IQVIA MAT February 2024 numbers. These will be a significant addition to top-line sales revenue from April 2024, the company said on Wednesday in a release on the exclusive partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India (SHIPL).

Sanofi will continue to own, manufacture and import these brands to the country, Dr. Reddy’s said.

The vaccine portfolio gives Dr. Reddy’s a strong presence in the vaccine segment, propelling it to the second position among vaccines players in India, the company’s CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said. The partnership is part of the Dr. Reddy’s continuing efforts to become the partner of choice in bringing novel, innovative and trusted drugs to patients in India through strategic collaborations, he said.

Though vaccine confidence reached its highest in India in the last few years, there is much to be done for the rest of the country’s large unvaccinated cohort. “To fulfil our long-term commitment to India and expand our geographic reach, we are pleased to partner with Dr. Reddy’s for exclusive distribution and promotion,” said Preeti Futnani, General Manager India for Vaccines of Sanofi.

