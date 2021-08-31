Business

Dr. Reddy’s launches generic of Librax in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax in the U.S. market.

The launch follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the product, which is indicated to control emotional and somatic factors in gastrointestinal disorders. The drug is also used as adjunctive therapy in treatment of peptic ulcer and irritable bowel syndrome.

Sales in the U.S. of Librax brand and generic was approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending July 2021, the company said citing IQVIA Health numbers.


