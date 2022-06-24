Dr. Reddy’s acquires injectable portfolio from Eton Pharma for $50 mn

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from Illinois-based Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $50 million.

Under the agreement, DRL had acquired the portfolio for an upfront payment of about $5 million in cash plus contingent payments of up to $45 million, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The portfolio includes Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrocholoride) injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations, and one first-to-file approved ANDA for Cysteine Hydrochloride for the U.S. One strength each of Biorphen and Rezipres are commercially available in the U.S.

The value of total addressable market for the products in the U.S. is approximately $174 million for the calendar year ending in April 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said, citing IQVIA numbers.

Besides complementing its U.S. institutional business with limited competition injectable products, the acquisition supports efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients, the drugmaker said.

“This acquisition provides our North America organisation with a foundational footprint to help address products that are not always readily available for patients,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s.