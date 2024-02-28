Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care to invest ₹250 cr. in Kerala & Maharashtra

February 28, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. (DAHCL) is planning to invest ₹250 crore in Kerala and Maharashtra over the next two years as part of its expansion programme.

“We are on rapid network mode. We are investing about ₹250 crore in Kerala and Maharashtra over the next two years,” said CEO Adil Agarwal.

The investment will go towards adding 10 new hospitals in Kerala such as Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Thalassery and Malappuram, and modernising the existing hospitals. Similarly, another 10 eye hospitals will be added in Maharashtra over two years,” he said.

On Wednesday, the city-based eye-care chain announced the launch of advanced retinal eye care facility in the existing facility in Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the inauguration, the hospital will offer free consultations for senior citizens till March 31.

Currently, DAHCL operates over 160 eye care facilities, including 131 hospitals and 15 eye clinics in India, and 15 premier facilities in Africa.

Mr. Agarwal also said that in the last two years, they had added six new centres in Punjab, 23 in Maharashtra, 13 in Mumbai, seven in Andhra Pradesh and eight in Telangana and would enter Varanasi soon.