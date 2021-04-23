DIPAM secretary Pandey gets charge of MoCA

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee on Friday gave DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The charge is being given due to MoCA Secretary P.S. Kharola’s ‘leave of absence’, the order said. Mr. Pandey will hold the charge from April 26 to May 13. The temporary appointment comes during a crucial stage of Air India’s disinvestment.