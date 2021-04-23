The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee on Friday gave DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The charge is being given due to MoCA Secretary P.S. Kharola’s ‘leave of absence’, the order said. Mr. Pandey will hold the charge from April 26 to May 13. The temporary appointment comes during a crucial stage of Air India’s disinvestment.
DIPAM secretary Pandey gets charge of MoCA
NEW DELHI,
April 23, 2021 23:43 IST
Related Articles
Close X
RBI restrains American Express Banking Corp., Diners Club International from onboarding new customers
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 11:45:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dipam-secretary-pandey-gets-charge-of-moca/article34396646.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story