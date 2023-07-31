HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital banking in India not ‘humanised’: Accenture study

July 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo

Digital banking in India is not much humanised and therefore account holders are still depending on physical branches of banks, according to a study by Accenture.

About 67% of the 2,000 respondents who participated in the study said they used mobile banking only to check account balance and not for transactions. Some 78% of consumers sought more physical branches in their neighbourhood and also wanted these branches to function as advisory centres that delivered more personalised services, Accenture said in its Global Banking Consumer Study released on Monday. Only 42% of the respondents rated their primary bank’s customer service as excellent, while 54% said they faced hardship in getting human support when they needed it, Accenture said in the study.

Sonali Kulkarni, Lead – Financial Services, Accenture in India said, “Banks in India have achieved significant digital penetration across their value chain. But they are now faced with the reality that digital channels are functionally correct but emotionally devoid.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.