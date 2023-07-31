Digital banking in India not ‘humanised’: Accenture study

July 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Digital banking in India is not much humanised and therefore account holders are still depending on physical branches of banks, according to a study by Accenture.

About 67% of the 2,000 respondents who participated in the study said they used mobile banking only to check account balance and not for transactions. Some 78% of consumers sought more physical branches in their neighbourhood and also wanted these branches to function as advisory centres that delivered more personalised services, Accenture said in its Global Banking Consumer Study released on Monday. Only 42% of the respondents rated their primary bank’s customer service as excellent, while 54% said they faced hardship in getting human support when they needed it, Accenture said in the study.

Sonali Kulkarni, Lead – Financial Services, Accenture in India said, “Banks in India have achieved significant digital penetration across their value chain. But they are now faced with the reality that digital channels are functionally correct but emotionally devoid.”