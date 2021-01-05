DICV onboards women to boost diversity

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has on-boarded 46 women workers for shop floor operations at its Oragadam plant as part of its ‘DiveIN’ (Diversity & Inclusive) initiative to boost diversity for a more inclusive workforce.
It is an initiative to create a gender-balanced staff base by increasing the ratio of female factory employees to 20% of the whole by 2022. The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor including engine & transmission, cab trim, quality management, cabin-in-white and paint shop, said DICV in a statement.
“Diversity is critical to the long-term success of any organisation. How can you meet the expectations of a diverse market without a diverse workforce? At DICV, we’re promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment,” said Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO.
“We hope this initiative encourages more women to join a company that understands their value,” said Yeshwanth Kumar Kini, head HR.
