Della Leaders Club to raise $7 million

Della Leaders Club (DLC), a business platform for global entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders, will raise $7 million (about ₹50 crore) to meet its expansion plans, said its founder and chairman Jimmy Mistry.

“We have already invested ₹15 crore for setting up Della Leaders Club. We are in talks with 4 investors to raise $7 million in first round of funding in three months. We have lots of investors interested to invest in this project,” Mr. Mistry, a first-generation serial entrepreneur, said.

DLC was inaugurated last week and over 2000 Global Honorary Committee members have already come on board the platform which will have physical presence in 15 cities across the world in Phase 1, Mr. Mistry said.

The cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Indore.

“DLC will focus on knowledge exchange, lifestyle guidance and social responsibility while building a support ecosystem for leaders globally. This technology-enabled business platform is designed to create a robust support system for leaders across industries globally,” Mr. Mistry said at a press conference.

“DLC will create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a life of success to a life of significance,” he said.

“After designing for some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I realised that leaders, across industries, need a support system that will empower them. This platform goes beyond just networking and focuses on knowledge development along with community outreach” he said.