DeepTech spreading to multiple domains: Nasscom

November 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Nasscom, recognising the breakthrough development in the DeepTech space by Indian tech start-ups, today announced the winners of the 14th edition of Emerge 50 Awards and the League of 10 winners, held on the sidelines of Nasscom Future Forge (product conclave) here on Tuesday.

Recognising the role of technologies such as AI, data economy, cybersecurity, blockchain, Web 3, quantum computing, and the convergence of cutting-edge technologies, Emerge 50 this year acknowledged the transformative potential of DeepTech startups to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges and address critical global issues. The 2023 edition of the Emerge 50 Awards saw applications highlighting the critical impact of DeepTech in sectors such as Aviation & SpaceTech, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Industrial, Media, Supply Chain & Logistics and Sustainability.

This edition of Nasscom award saw 741 submissions and over 20% these applications were from Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities like Cochin, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Indore, and Jaipur.

Expressing her thoughts at the award ceremony, Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said, “DeepTech spans across a multitude of industries, from AgriTech and HealthTech to SpaceTech and Edtech, and these start-ups embody the convergence of cutting-edge science and entrepreneurial spirit.’‘

The League of 10 startups, in the list of Emerge 50, include GalaxEye, that is building the world’s first multi-sensor imaging satellite, redefining the future of earth observation; BluSapphire Cyber Systems, a product startup solving; Fortytwo42 Technology Innovations, that creates a quantum-safe digital trust ecosystem by using its patented digital Identity technology I-AM; Azooka Labs, is a biotech company with products pushing the Climate Change agenda; Artificial Learning Systems India, that offers AI solutions that solve pain point for in-clinic deployment or mass implementation to identify patients with retinal abnormalities; HaystackAnalytics, a genomics firm works on diagnostic solutions; Proxgy, that connects workforce through custom hardware and SaaS solutions; Inntot Technologies that offers Software Defined Radio solutions for cost effective high quality digital radios and Nayan Technologies, an urban urban management firm and XYMA Analytics, an IIT Madras start up offers innovative, hot-junction-free waveguide sensors for accurate high-temperature industrial IoT.