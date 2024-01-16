GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Decimal Point Analytics plans overseas expansion

January 16, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shailesh Dhuri

Shailesh Dhuri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Decimal Point Analytics (DPA), a full-service management consulting firm specialising in Financial Research, Data Analytics & AI, is planning to expand its base internationally in 2024 to serve its clients better, a top executive said. 

“We are committed to serving our clients wherever they operate. Beyond our existing offices in India and strategic overseas locations, we will explore further global expansion to bring DPA’s expertise closer to international clients,” Shailesh Dhuri, Chief Executive Officer, Decimal Point Analytics said. 

He did not name the locations.

He said, during this year the company would double down on understanding each client’s unique needs and crafting bespoke service packages that deliver maximum value. 

“This personalised approach will ensure our offerings are relevant and impactful,” he added

Besides this, the company has decided to strengthen its specialisation in select industries like finance, CPG, and manufacturing. “This vertical focus will allow us to develop industry-specific solutions and insights that resonate deeply with our clients’ challenges,” Mr. Dhuri said.

He also said that the company would prioritize on attracting and retaining top talent in data science, analytics, and finance to ensure its delivers the highest caliber of service to its clients.

Emphasizing that harnessing technology would remain the company’s key strategy to add substantial value to customers, he said through innovative solutions like Generative AI, Machine Learning, and automation, the company would aim to streamline processes, provide personalized experiences, and proactively address customer pain points. 

“This tech-driven approach will ensure efficient problem-solving, ultimately elevating customer satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships,” he added.

