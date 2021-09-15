Debanjali Sengupta to head Shell Lubricants India

Shell India has appointed Debanjali Sengupta as Country Head of Shell Lubricants India. She succeeds Raman Ojha, who has moved on to take over as VP - Global Head (Construction & Roads).

At Shell, she worked in several roles — as the Head of Sales & Operations at Shell India, Retail, Global Strategy, Manager of Non-Fuels Business and Global Business Head of Vehicle Care at Shell Mobility. She is also Shell’s nominated Director in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd, the company said in a statement.