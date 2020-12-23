Business

Das tells banks to raise capital, step up lending

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has reiterated the need for banks to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital and making provisions proactively.

He said this during meetings with the MD / CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks on December 22 and 23, through video conference

“The Governor touched upon the current economic situation and emphasised the importance of the banking sector in supporting the ongoing revival in economic activities,” the RBI said in a statement.

