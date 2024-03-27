Cyient, Deutsche Aircraft partner for design of D328eco’s rear fuselage section   

March 27, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company Cyient and German original equipment manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft will collaborate on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) of the rear fuselage section for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft.

The D328eco is a highly fuel-efficient aircraft, an upgraded version of the Dornier 328 series, designed to operate along regional routes. With an increased passenger capacity, the aircraft requires specific structural updates, Cyient and Deutsche Aircraft said on Wednesday, announcing a strategic partnership.

“This partnership underscores Cyient’s commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in the aerospace sector. Our expertise in the aircraft design and development lifecycle will play a crucial role in developing the D328eco,” Cyient CEO Karthikeyan Natarajan said in a release.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cyient. Their vast experience in the aerospace and defence industry was one of the key factors in contracting them to be responsible for the design of the rear fuselage section as part of our D328eco aircraft development programme,” said Dave Jackson, CEO at Deutsche Aircraft.

“This agreement represents a strong commitment to India. The new partnership with Cyient will enable Deutsche Aircraft to work with the best in the field and further enhance the development of the D328eco in a competitive setting,” Vice President of Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft Maximilian Fahr said.