CRR exemption for retail, MSME loans for 5 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has exempted banks from maintaining cash reserve ratio (CRR) for loans to retail and micro, small and medium enterprises for five years, if these loans are extended between January 31 and July 31, 2020.

“An amount equivalent to the incremental credit outstanding from the fortnight beginning January 31, 2020 and up to the fortnight ending July 31, 2020 will be eligible for deduction from NDTL (net demand and time liabilities) for the purpose of computing the CRR for a period of five years from the date of origination of the loan or the tenure of the loan, whichever is earlier,” the RBI said.

During the monetary policy review last week, the central bank said lenders will not have to maintain CRR for loans extended between the above mentioned time period.

“...the Reserve Bank is actively engaged in revitalising the flow of bank credit to productive sectors having multiplier effects to support growth impulses,” the RBI said.

This exemption was available for incremental credit disbursed as retail loans to automobiles, residential housing, and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

At present, CRR is 4% of net demand and time liabilities. Banks do not earn any interest for maintaining CRR with the RBI. CRR is the proportion of deposits of deposits that a bank has to park with RBI in cash.

“Banks are advised that they can claim the first such deduction from the NDTL of February 14, 2020 for the amount equivalent to the incremental credit extended to the sectors indicated above over the outstanding level of credit as at the end of the fortnight ended January 31, 2020,” the RBI said in a notification.

The move is expected to make loans cheaper to these particular segment.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, while lowering both deposit and lending rate last week said the impact of recent RBI policy measures will be reflected in the next review of MCLR.