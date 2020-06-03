CPCL board okays IOCL refinery JV

The board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) has given in-principle approval for the incorporation of a JV with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for implementing a 9-MMTPA refinery project in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. The estimated cost of the joint venture is approximately ₹28,983 crore, said CPCL in a regulatory filing.

In the JV, IOCL and CPCL will together hold 50% stake (about 25% stake each) and the balance 50% will be held by a financial/strategic/public investors.