Cosmo unveils fabric sanitiser Fabritizer

Cosmo Films Ltd., a predominately a B2B company, has forayed into B2C segment through its 100% subsidiary Speciality Chemicals, with the introduction of Fabritizer, a clothes sanitiser, through the digital channel.

“Cosmo is a strong brand name when it comes to industrial products but are a new emerging player in the consumer segment and therefore, would like to go step by step,” said Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said.

“We are targeting to introduce the product on various digital platforms as well as modern trade in all the major cities in the country. While we have already unveiled the product on digital channels like Amazon and Flipkart, we are in the process of closing our listing agreements with few of the modern retail outlets,” he said.

“Gradually we would like to scale up in larger format stores and supermarkets,” he added. He declined to disclose the sales projections saying it was too early.

Fabritizer is an after-wash laundry sanitiser which, the company said, protects clothes from all viruses and bacteria for a period of up to seven days post washing. “It is effective even after you iron your clothes and gives protection to clothes against human corona viruses as well,” Mr. Poddar said.

He said the company is now looking at the success of the product in domestic market and then it might go international markets later. The product is manufactured at Aurangabad.