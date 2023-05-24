Consumers keen on ensuring quality of products they buy: Union Minister Goyal

May 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Inaugurating the 44th plenary of the Committee on Consumer Policy of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO COPOLCO) organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards in New Delhi on May 24, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal said present-day consumers gave prominence to quality than anything else.

Mr. Goyal said, by focusing on quality, India could greatly influence its future as a nation.

The Union Cabinet Minister said consumer rights, safety and satisfaction were all dependent on quality and it was extremely important in the highly globalised and technology-aided world.

“Getting high quality goods and services is the most important concern of the consumers and they can only be satisfied when this intrinsic need of theirs is met,” Mr. Goyal said adding that consumer protection was an integral part of governance.

“Issues of affordability, practicality and complementarity are also important in making policies for consumer protection,” he added. Mr. Goyal said the Centre was emphasising on attracting investments, greater international trade and making India an important player in the global context.

Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement, Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future and Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks are the themes for the plenary session. Representatives from about 168 member countries of the ISO are participating in the four-day event.

“Through their consumer committee on standards development, ISO involves the wider public in the process of standardisation. Therefore, ISO COPOLCO is reckoned as the major international event that brings together representatives from ISO member countries to discuss and develop strategies for accelerating the development of standards for the world,” a government release said.