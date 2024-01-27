GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Companies across APAC ramping up investments in generative AI: Infosys study

January 27, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Companies across Asia-Pacific (APAC) are quickly ramping up investments in generative AI (GenAI) and entering a higher stage of maturity, according to a research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the research arm of Infosys.

While enterprises in the APAC region currently lag behind their North American counterparts in GenAI spending, the research forecasts an increase than in any other region – 140% in the next year. This translates to an estimated $3.4 billion in investments across Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, India, and Singapore, it reported.

The study also found that enterprises across APAC were investing heavily in GenAI led by China, with investments expected to grow more than 160% to $2.1 billion, in that country alone.

Infosys’s Generative AI Radar APAC report comprises insights from 1,000 business leaders and AI practitioners from Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, India, and Singapore. ends

Artificial Intelligence

