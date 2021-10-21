Business

Coal scarcity still a looming risk, says Crisil

The Centre’s steps to regulate coal supplies to non-power sectors may have helped tide over the immediate threat of a major power crisis, but coal scarcity remains a looming risk for corporate India and domestic consumers, rating agency Crisil said in a report.

“The threat still looms when power demand picks up from here… Coal stocks are unlikely to improve to the previous level of 15-18 days’ inventory anytime soon. Also, availability of rakes and a pickup in power demand in March-May will be the key monitorables from here,” it noted, emphasising that a build-up in coal inventories by February 2022 is critical to avert outages in the coming summer.

Crisil noted that power demand had surged almost 20% in industrial States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in the first half of FY22, even as dependence on coal-based power has grown. Coal stocks are at most critical levels in Bihar, followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the rating agency said.

“Coal-based power generation rose 19.1%, while [that] from other conventional sources saw a 15.5% on-year decline,” it pointed out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 10:41:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/coal-scarcity-still-a-looming-risk-says-crisil/article37116039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY