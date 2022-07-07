Coal-based power generation rises 27% in June

PTI July 07, 2022 19:52 IST

Coal-based power generation increased by 26.58% to 95,880 million units in June, as per official data.

This comes in the wake of several parts of the country witnessing power outrages in the peak summer months of April and May due to shortage of coal supplies at various thermal plants.

Coal-based power generation stood at 75,747 million units (MU) in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, according to coal ministry’s data.

“The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73% higher than the power generated in June 2021,” it added.

However, on a sequential basis, coal-based power generation dropped by 2.77% in June compared with 98,609 MU in May this fiscal.

Total power generation also dipped by 0.76% to 1,38,995 MU in June from 1,40,059 MU in May.

CIL aims to supply 565 MT to the power sector during FY23.