Claims against Dr. Reddy’s in U.S. case over cancer drug dismissed

December 29, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said all claims against the company in an anti-trust litigation in the U.S. related to cancer drug Revlimid have been dismissed.

On December 22 and 27, the plaintiffs in the case voluntarily dismissed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., respectively, from the case. “All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed,” Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Last month, Dr. Reddy’s in a filing said along with the subsidiary, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb and several other generic pharmaceutical companies it had been named in a complaint. The complaint had asserted claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the U.S., the company said.