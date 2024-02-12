City Union Bank bags Best Technology Bank award, 6 more

February 12, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Union Bank won seven awards under various categories, at the 19th Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2023 held in Mumbai recently.

“The awards aim at recognising best technology providers in the banking industry and instils competition in the banking industry,” the private sector lender said in a statement.

The event was organised by the Indian Banks Association, in which RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar handed over the awards to the bank’s MD & CEO N. Kamakodi.

The bank bagged the following awards: Winner categories: Best AI & ML Bank. Best Fintech & Digital Payment Index (DPI) adoption. Best Financial Inclusion

Runner categories: Best Digital engagement, Best IT risk management, Best Technology Talent

Special Category: Best Technology Bank.