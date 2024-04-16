GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ChrysCapital to invest $70 million in La Renon Healthcare

April 16, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ChrysCapital, a private equity fund investing in India, has announced plans to $70 million in Ahmedabad based La Renon Healthcare.

Kshitij Sheth, Managing Director, ChrysCapital said, “La Renon is among the fastest growing companies in the domestic pharma formulations market and has attained leadership positions across several niche and chronic therapeutic areas. It has a stellar management team.”

Pankaj Singh, Chairman and Founder, La Renon said, “ChrysCapital’s investment is an endorsement of La Renon’s capabilities and will also provide necessary impetus to company’s ambitious plan of being in top 20 Indian pharma company in next 5 years.”

