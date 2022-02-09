Business

Cholamandalam Investment completes Payswiff deal

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) on Wednesday announced that it had completed the acquisition of Payswiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a fintech payment solutions provider.

Earlier, the Murugappa group firm had entered into shareholders agreement and a share purchase agreement with Payswiff, its founders and other existing shareholders for a sum of ₹450 crore. On Wednesday, CIFCL purchased 25,20,602 lakh equity shares for ₹1,622.66 each, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to this acquisition, Payswiff has become a subsidiary of CIFCL with the aggregate holding of the latter in Payswiff constituting 71.94%.


