Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola) has joined a consortium ‘Vishwakarma Payments Pvt. Ltd.’ for retail payments. Chola said in a filing that it is part of the consortium, which includes FSS, Zoho, Zerodha and RazorPay, that has applied for an umbrella entity licence for retail payments to the RBI.
Chola joins consortium for retail payments
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
April 06, 2021 22:57 IST
