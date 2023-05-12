HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chola FHL consolidated Q4 net rises 31% to ₹901 cr.

May 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (Chola FHL) has reported a 31% growth in consolidated net profit from the year-earlier period to ₹901 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew to ₹5,186 crore from ₹3,743 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹853 crore against ₹690 crore. The firm disbursed ₹66,532 crore (₹35,490 crore). Assets under management grew 36% to ₹1.13 lakh crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a gross written premium of ₹6,407 crore for the year, an increase of 23%. Net profit rose 55% to ₹158 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., registered a total income of ₹65 crore for the year against ₹60 crore. Net profit grew to ₹7 crore from ₹5 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of 55 paise per share, which will be paid by September 8.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.