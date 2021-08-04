CERT-In observed more than 6.07 lakh cyber security incidents till June 2021: Government

The data was shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) observed more than 6.07 lakh cyber security incidents in the first six months of 2021, of which about 12,000 incidents were related to government organisations, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As per CERT-In, which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in the country, a total of 6,07,220 cyber security incidents were observed during 2021 up to June. This number stood at 2,08,456; 3,94,499; and 11,58,208 in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

“There have been attempts from time to time to launch cyber-attacks on Indian cyber space. It has been observed that attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

He added that according to the logs analysed and made available to CERT-In, the IP addresses of the computers from where the attacks appear to be originated belong to various countries including Algeria, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Netherlands, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.

The total number of cyber security incidents includes hacking of 15,651 Indian websites in 2021 (up to June). This number stood at 17,560; 24,768 and 26,121 during the year 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Likewise, a total number of 70,798, 85,797, 54,314 and 12,001 cyber security incidents were related to government organisations during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (up to June), respectively.