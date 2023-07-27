HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Century Plyboard introduces designer laminates

July 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. has come out with a new range of designer laminates which have been co-created in association with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Targeted at premium customers, this range is now available across India.

According to the company, the decorative laminate industry of India is expected to grow to the size $2.4 billion by 2028 and in addition to this exports have provided opportunities to ramp up production.  

Extension of the PLI scheme in the Indian laminate sector too has given a boost for mobilising investment in this segment, the company said.

Tapping on the current growth scenario in the laminate market, Century said it has come up with its industry-first range of designer laminates for customers.

The laminate boards are priced in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹5,500, which is double the price of the general range.

Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. said, “Over the last few years, we have been witnessing a sea change in customer behaviour & lifestyle. They are looking at brands to amplify their style quotient and enhance their personality. They are aligned with global trends and exposed to international styling.”

“In order to cater to such consumers, we wanted to innovate and change the way laminates have looked for ages. Instead of making incremental changes, we chose to unveil designs that will radically redefine the decorative space,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.