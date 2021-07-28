Business

Central Bank Q1 PAT rises 53% to ₹206 crore

Central Bank of India reported net profit for the first quarter increased 53% to ₹206 crore on account of improved performance, it said.

Net NPAs improved from 6.76% to 5.09%.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved from 79.12% to 84.28% Y-o-Y, up 516 bps, it said. During the quarter the bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) decreased to ₹2,135 crore compared with ₹2,146 crore a year ago. The bank said its Gross NPAs improved from 18.10% to 15.92% Y-o-Y, up 218bps. Net NPAs improved from 6.76% to 5.09% Y-o-Y, up 167 bps.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved from 79.12% to 84.28% Y-o-Y, up 516 bps. However slippage ratio increased to 0.95% during Q1FY22 against 0.02% during Q1FY21 as there was moratorium granted by the RBI following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said its CRAR improved from 11.50% to 14.88% Y-o-Y, up 338 bps and its net worth improved from ₹18,660.50 crore as of June 30 2020 to ₹2,2921.43 crore on standalone basis.

During the quarter the bank’s total business stood at ₹5,06,712 crore as against ₹4,97,748 crore a year ago, up 1.80%.

Total deposits improved from ₹ 3,21,252 crore to ₹3,31,483 crore during the same period last year, up 3.18 %, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 9:10:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/central-bank-q1-pat-rises-53-to-206-crore/article35591736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY