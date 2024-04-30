GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Central Bank of India Q4 PAT jumps 41.33% to ₹807 crore

April 30, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bank of India (CBI) reported fourth quarter net profit grew 41.33% to ₹807 crore from the year-earlier period.  Total income improved by 13.2% to ₹9,699 crore.

Net interest income (NII) improved marginally to ₹3,541 crore, up 0.80%, the lender said in a filing. For FY24, the bank’s reported net profit grew 61.13 % to ₹2,549 crore over the previous year. Net interest income (NII) grew by 10.34% on a YoY basis to ₹12,896 crore. Total income (Interest income plus non-interest income) improved to ₹35,434 crore, up 19.60%. However, net interest margin (NIM) reduced marginally to 3.4%.

The bank’s total business as on March 31, 2024 stood at ₹6,36,756 crore (up 10.34%). Total deposits rose 7.16% to ₹3,85,011 crore. Gross advance increased by 15.6% to ₹2,51,745 crore.

Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) business grew 15.47%.  Gross NPA improved to 4.5% up 394 bps, on a YoY basis. Net NPA improved to 1.23%, up 54 bps, on a YoY basis. Provision coverage ratio stood at 93.58%, up 110 bps, on a YoY basis.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.