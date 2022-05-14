Business

Carborundum Universal Q4 net rises 7.6%

Abrasives and industrial ceramics maker Carborundum Universal Ltd. on Saturday reported a 7.6% jump in standalone net profit ₹61.91 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Total income climbed to ₹601.47 crore from ₹519.98 crore.

For the year ended, standalone net profit grew 38.3% to ₹254.48 crore compared with the previous year, the Murugappa Group company said in a statement. Total income rose to ₹2,257.18 crore as against ₹1,714.65 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.

The company said it incurred capital expenditure of ₹170 crore in FY22 highlighting that the debt-equity ratio at the consolidated level was at 0.09.

Revenue from the abrasives business at a consolidated level grew 29% to ₹1,283 crore for the year .

The company said the abrasives business in India, Russia and the U.S. registered significant growth.

Revenue at the consolidated level in the electro minerals business grew to ₹1,312 crore during the year compared with ₹1,064 crore.

The company said its subsidiary Volzhsky Abrasives Works, Russia registered double-digit growth in rouble terms. It has been a turnaround year for Foskor Zirconia Pty Ltd., South Africa, which too registered double-digit growth.

The ceramics business clocked a 27.2% jump on its net profit to ₹798 crore.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, aggregating to a total dividend of ₹3.50 per share, the company said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 7:39:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/carborundum-universal-q4-net-rises-76/article65414295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY