CAG holds meeting with Ministries to seek suggestions on auditing

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Monday held a meeting with representatives of several Ministries seeking suggestions on areas that could be selected for audit.

With a view to involve the executive side in the audit planning process by seeking their suggestions, the CAG interacted with the representatives of seven selected Ministries in New Delhi on Monday, said an official release.

This would help in understanding their concerns and would also supplement the risk-assessment exercise being undertaken by the CAG in the course of finalising the annual plan of audit activities.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Anita Pattanayak, sought more effective audit exercise from the Secretaries and representatives of the selected Central Ministries and Departments.

The Ministries included Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jal Shakti, Earth Sciences, New and Renewable Energy, Science and Technology, Food Processing Industries, and Food and Consumer Affairs. The meeting was intended to focus on development, technology and climate-related issues.

“We are keen on this interaction... Activities undertaken by Scientific and Environmental Ministries are critical to the national objective of broad-based economic growth and balanced development across all sectors.

“Food and nutritional security is another key challenge that the country is grappling with, which requires timely and sustained government interventions,” Mr. Pattanayak said.

The brainstorming session was second such exercise held by auditors after a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Conclave of Accountants General in November last year.

It is intended to make the institution of the CAG friendlier and a more active contributor in good governance, the release said.

At the meeting, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer said the rural sanitation is a dynamic process.

The second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission is from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

For the first time, funds have been earmarked for sanitation by the 15th Finance Commission. The Ministry is also working on the solid and liquid waste management. Audit should see how the earmarked funds are utilised, Mr. Iyer said.