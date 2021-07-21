Business

Byju’s buys U.S.-based Epic for $500 million

Online learning platform Byju’s has acquired Palo Alto-based Epic, a digital reading platform for kids aged 12 and under, for $500 million, said the company on Wednesday.

The acquisition would help Byju’s expand its U.S. footprint by providing access to two million teachers and 50 million children in Epic’s global user base.

Interactive reading

“This partnership will enable us to create engaging and interactive reading and learning experiences for children globally,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju’s.

“Together with Epic, we have the opportunity to create impactful experiences for children to become life-long learners.’’


