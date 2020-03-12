By 2038, India aircraft fleet to quadruple

Aircraft maker Airbus estimates India will require 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft by the year 2038.
Up to 20% of these could be wide-bodies, Anand Stanley, president and managing director of Airbus India & South Asia said, sharing details of Airbus’ India Market Forecast at the Wings India 2020 event here on Thursday.
Of the new aircraft, 1,440 will be for growth, or in other words addition to the fleet, while the remaining 440 will be replacement for those that are being retired. “Taking into account the 440 retirements, India’s existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft will quadruple to 1,950 by 2038,” he said.
