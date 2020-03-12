Business

By 2038, India aircraft fleet to quadruple

Aircraft maker Airbus estimates India will require 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft by the year 2038.

Up to 20% of these could be wide-bodies, Anand Stanley, president and managing director of Airbus India & South Asia said, sharing details of Airbus’ India Market Forecast at the Wings India 2020 event here on Thursday.

Of the new aircraft, 1,440 will be for growth, or in other words addition to the fleet, while the remaining 440 will be replacement for those that are being retired. “Taking into account the 440 retirements, India’s existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft will quadruple to 1,950 by 2038,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 10:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/by-2038-india-aircraft-fleet-to-quadruple/article31052616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY