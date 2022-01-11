BVG India to foray into new segments, mulls IPO

BVG India Ltd., an integrated services company, has lined up expansion plans in various segments to tap the potential of the Indian facility management (FM) market.

As part of its expansion plan, the company is gearing up to enter the capital market with an initial public offering portion of which will be used to retire part of its debt estimated at ₹391 crore in FY21.

BVG plans to undertake facility management projects in landscaping and gardening to tap the opportunities provided by Bharat Mala infra scheme and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

It is also planning differentiated offerings for the private and residential sectors, said the company’s chairman HR Gailwad.

“We plan to expand the scope of services to BFSI clients to include [heating, ventilation, air conditioning] HVAC and power station maintenance, water management at canteens and washrooms,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

Recently it had bagged hi-end real estate project of hundreds of villas in Hyderabad as well as to maintain the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat.

“We have in the past focused on managing our operations by geography that has resulted in a large base of clients across sectors in India. We now aim to capitalise on various industry opportunities by adopting a sector-wise focus to further develop our business,” said Mr. Gaikwad.

“Our business is based on a ‘solution pricing’ model and we seek to largely operate through output-based and/ or fixed billing contracts instead of on a cost-plus basis, which enables us to optimise resource allocation,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

He said the company would tap opportunities in the industrial and consumer sectors including companies in automobile and auto ancillary, chemicals, FMCG, IT/ITES, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, power and energy sectors.

Since the company is providing emergency police response services in Madhya Pradesh, it is now seeking to partner more states in India for services such as managing fleet of vehicles, operating emergency call centre, tracking and monitoring emergencies.

As it is providing specialised emergency medical services in Maharashtra and J&K, it is bidding for the central government universal single number based integrated emergency communication and response system (IECRS) to create a uniform system in the country for emergency response services.

It is also bidding for the National Highway Authority of India project, which is in the process of introducing a traffic incident emergency management system (TIMS), to be initially introduced in the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this, incident management contractors will be engaged to provide ambulances, tow-away cranes and highway surveillance vehicles at a state/ regional level, and also to handle regional command and control centers for monitoring and operating activities in the region, Mr Gaikwad said.

It recently bagged Mumbai airport FM contract and has deployed around 3,000 staff handling all non-technical housekeeping, cleaning.

The company has been working with 15 airports in India. It also services two railway stations, four metro stations (including Chennai and Hyderabad) and one bus station.

