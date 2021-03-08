Business Live:

The Sensex and the Nifty opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Over 50,000 offline retailers neighbourhood stores now part of Local Shops: Amazon India

E-commerce major Amazon on March 7 said more than 50,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood kirana stores across 450 cities in the country are now part of its 'Local Shops' programme.

Launched in April, 'Local Shops' aims to enable local shopkeepers and kirana store owners to sell online. In October, Amazon India had said the programme had seen participation from over 20,000 retailers in 400 cities.

More than 50,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood stores from 450 cities — from metros to tier II and tier III cities like Sangli, Osmanabad, Jamnagar, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Bikaner, Tumkur, Jalpaiguri, Kanchipuram and Dehradun have joined the Local Shops on Amazon programme, a statement said on March 7.

They offer customers in their cities a wide range of products including fresh flowers, home and kitchen products, furniture, electronics, books and toys amongst others, it added.