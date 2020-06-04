Business Live: Sensex surges over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 10,100 level

The benchmark indices opened this morning with moderate gains but soon lost ground to trade in the red.

10:20 AM

Job postings in India halved towards May end: Indeed India

Indeed India, an arm of the Texas-based job search engine, has reported a 50% decline in job postings in May, across all sectors, in the country.

Under certain segments, postings - jobs available on the site - have come down very significantly. For instance, as of May end, hospitality and tourism-related job postings, on the portal's India site, were down by 75.3%, compared to the corresponding month a year ago. Decline in postings under the segment was 69.2% as on May 15.

Indeed, that claims to be the world's largest job portal, also reported a 42% decline in retail-related job postings, as against the same time a year ago.

Read more
 

10:00 AM

Sensex surges over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 10,100 level

The rally in benchmark stock indices continues as investors are enthused by the reopening of the economy.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, led by strong buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

After hitting a high of 34,310.14, the 30-share index was trading 124.02 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 34,233.56.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 41.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 10,103.20.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, TCS, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Titan, M&M, ONGC and HDFC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 34,109.54, up 284.01 points or 0.84 per cent, while the broader Nifty rose 82.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 10,061.55.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,851.12 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Besides stock-specific action, sustained foreign fund inflow led to the positive sentiment in the market, traders said.

However, benchmarks may succumb to profit-booking and turn jittery amid weak cues from Asian peers, they added."

