Amazon to expand packaging-free shipping to 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday said it was expanding its Packaging-Free Shipping (PFS) initiative to over a 100 cities in the country. According to Amazon, PFS is aimed at minimising packaging waste across its supply chain, with customer orders being shipped in their original packaging without any additional boxes or covers.

Amazon had first introduced PFS in India in June 2019 in less them 10 cities, it said in a statement.

Amazon said that with this expansion of PFS, more than 40% of customer orders shipped from Amazon India’s Fulfillment Centers would be packaging-free or have significantly reduced packaging. With PFS, multiple customer orders will be carried in re-usable tote bags during deliveries

As per Amazon India, the PFS will be applied to orders based the location of the customer, distance the order has to travel and the category of product ordered. Amazon says it uses machine learning algorithms to adjust packaging protection depending on the product and transportation conditions. Products that will be shipped packaging-free include tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, luggage, and more. Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation will be shipped with packaging, according to Amazon.

