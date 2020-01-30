Business Live: Ficci survey projects FY20 GDP growth at 5%, to improve to 5.5% in FY21

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty slips below 12,100

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys ahead of January derivatives’ expiry.

After opening 181 points higher, the 30-share BSE index turned volatile and surrendered all gains to trade 168.61 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 41,030.05.

Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 41.65 points, or 0.34 per cent, down at 12,087.85.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66, and Nifty closed 73.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, up at 12,129.50.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,014.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,520.90 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and HCL Tech were trading on a positive note.

According to traders, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Further, weakness in other Asian bourses amid concerns over the impact of China’s coronavirus on world economy also weighed on domestic market, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were trading with sharp losses, while markets in China remained closed.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended on a tepid note on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.09 per cent to USD 58.27 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.45 against the US dollar in morning session. PTI

9:45 AM

Ficci survey projects FY20 GDP growth at 5%, to improve to 5.5% in FY21

Industry body Ficci on Wednesday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the country’s annual median GDP growth for 2019-20 at 5 per cent, in line with the projections made by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO).

The survey has put the median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities at 2.6 per cent for 2019-20, the industry and services sector at 3.5 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, during the current year.

“Growth is likely to improve to 5.5 per cent in 2020-21 as per the projections,” the survey said.

Further as per the survey, the economic growth has been pegged at 4.7 per cent for the third quarter of 2019-20.

The survey was conducted during December and January 2019-20 amongst economists belonging to the industry, banking and financial services sector, Ficci said.

As per the first advance estimates of the national income released by the NSO, India’s GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and construction sectors.

The survey further said concerns remain on external front with exports projected to contract in 2019-20.

Merchandise exports are expected to decline by 2.1 per cent, while imports are expected to decline 5.5 per cent during the year, it said.

Moreover, median current account deficit forecast was pegged at 1.4 per cent of GDP for 2019-20.

“Moderation in global growth forecast, escalating geo-political tensions, and uncertainty around trade deal between US-China and BREXIT outcome still form major risk factors to India’s growth in 2020,” it said.

Participating economists said that a shortfall in government’s revenue collections seems imminent this year on the back of lower than anticipated nominal growth.

To augment government’s revenue collections, they called for measures to boost the country’s nominal GDP growth.

Citing weak consumption demand as a major impediment to India’s growth, economists cautioned against any changes in the GST rates to improve revenue collections as it would prove to be counterproductive, Ficci said.

Economists recommended undertaking expansionary fiscal and monetary policies along with a slew of reforms to tackle the structural problems facing the economy. PTI