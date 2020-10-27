Business Live: Stocks recover opening losses; Interest-on-interest waiver to cost exchequer ₹7,500 crore

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a negative note after the steep correction witnessed yesterday but have since recovered to clock gains.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

‘Interest-on-interest waiver to cost exchequer ₹7,500 crore’

More than 40% of system credit and 75% of borrowers stand to benefit from interest-on-interest concession announced by the government, an analysis by Crisil Ratings showed.

It indicated that the ex-gratia payment of interest-on-interest by banks and non-banking financial companies for the moratorium period (between March 1 and August 31) would amount to ₹7,500 crore of benefit for eligible borrowers. Lenders will not be impacted as the Centre had agreed to pick up the tab.

The benefit will be extended to borrowers with outstanding loans (standard as on February 29, 2020) of less than ₹2 crore under select categories, irrespective of whether the moratorium was availed of or not.

Such loans account for more than 40% of systemic credit and 75% of borrowers, Crisil said. The cost to the exchequer would have halved if the waiver were allowed only for cases where moratorium was availed of, it added.

10:00 AM

Indian shares fall for second session on losses in banks, metal stocks

The Nifty and the Sensex experienced further losses this morning at open.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares inched lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, pulled down by banking and metal stocks, as rising coronavirus cases globally soured appetite for equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.26% to 11,738.85 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 40,016.82.

Sentiment was weak across Asia as concerns grew over a second wave of virus infections in the United States and Europe, sending MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 0.43%.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Banking index was down about 0.2%, with Indusind Bank falling 3.35%.

ICICI Bank declined 2.5%, while the country's largest lender State Bank of India fell 2.08%.

The Nifty metals index fell 0.89%.

However, private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 5.6% after it beat expectations for September-quarter profit on Monday.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and automaker Tata Motors are scheduled to report earnings later in the day. Their shares were down about 0.3% each in early trading."

9:30 AM

Reliance, Future commit to conclude the deal despite Amazon’s legal challenge

A day after Amazon Inc. secured an interim order from Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) restraining Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) to go ahead with their ₹24,713 crore assets acquisition deal, Future Retail said it was not party to the agreement under which Amazon has invoked arbitration proceedings and it would proceed with the proposed transaction ‘unhindered’ without any delay.

RRVL has also said that it would enforce its rights without delay.

“The company has received a communication from the SIAC, enclosing an interim order of the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings under shareholders’ agreement between Amazon, Future Coupons Private Ltd. and the promoter group,” Future Retail informed the BSE.

“The company is examining the communication and the order. It may be noted that the company is not a party to the agreement under which Amazon has invoked arbitration proceedings,” it said.