Business Live: Delivery issues add to woes for homebound

9:30 AM

Government likely to go in for a $18 billion recovery package

As analysts keep a close eye on the economy, here's some insight into what's likely to feature in the Central government's economic aid package that may be announced anytime soon.

IANS reports: "India is said to be preparing a more than $18 billion recovery and sustainability package for its industries and large workforce in the unorganised sector, industry sources in the know said on Wednesday.

Not just putting direct cash in the ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts of millions, the government is likely to reduce GST on essential items including hand sanitisers and also allow companies the benefit of deferred corporate taxes in lieu of employment retainment.

The fiscal package may also cover the market that has seen a bloodbath for past couple of weeks. The centre and capital markets regulator Sebi are considering temporary removal of tax on share buybacks and on long—term capital gains (LTCG).

Furthermore, the Centre’s financial arsenal is likely to be supplemented by easy cash availability for the middle class segment to give an initial boost to consumption. This segment may also be given relief on EMI repayments as its payment may be deferred by a few months."

9:15 AM

Delivery issues add to woes for homebound

Many e-commerce firms were forced to suspend deliveries to their customers in major cities across the country on Wednesday with local authorities unable to ensure the safety of delivery persons on the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Angry customers vented their anger on social media even as police services scrambled to put in place a system where delivery persons for online vendors were able to go about their jobs unmolested.