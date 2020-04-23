Business Live: Significant part of the economy will be functioning by May 3, says Principal Economic Adviser

9:30 AM

More calibrated monetary, fiscal stimulus on the anvil, says Principal Economic Adviser

The principal economic adviser to the government has signalled that the nation-wide lockdown may come to an end sooner rather than later.

PTI reports: "Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said more calibrated monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are on the anvil to deal with the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown.

He expressed hope that a significant part of the economy will be functioning, if not everything, by May 3.

International passenger travel would remain shut for a long time, not for weeks but for months, he said citing examples of sectors which will continue to be non-functional.

As far as internal economy is concerned, he said, it will be opened up in phases and efforts would be made to provide a cushion to the sectors hit hard by the lockdown through a series of measures from both fiscal and monetary sides.

Sanyal said the RBI has already announced two stimulus packages and Governor Shaktikanta Das has hinted at more measures in the future depending on requirement.

“We are willing to spend. We will spend a lot. We do have resources particularly on the monetary side but we will also make fiscal resources available...we will get a package sooner rather than later, which is already in preparation...we will do it in a calibrated way,” he said while virtually addressing members of PHD Chamber here."