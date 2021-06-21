Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Govt. open to more measures to boost economy: CEA

The government is open to coming out with more measures to boost the economy, hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, says Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K.V. Subramanian.

He, however, added that the demand for a fresh stimulus package had to be considered against the backdrop of a host of initiatives taken by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2021-22 presented in February.

The CEA was responding to a suggestion made by some industry bodies that the government needed to come out with a ₹3 lakh crore stimulus package to boost the economy which was badly hit by COVID-19 second wave in April-May.