Business Live: Pessimism on revenue growth at record level among CEOs: PwC survey

10:45 AM

Pessimism on revenue growth at record level among CEOs: PwC survey

A record level of pessimism has creeped into the CEOs across the world regarding the worldwide economic growth, a survey showed on the first evening of the WEF annual meeting.

For the first time, more than half of the CEOs surveyed by global consultancy PwC said they believe the rate of global GDP growth will decline.

In comparison, the survey had found a record level of optimism among CEOs two years ago in 2018.

In the latest survey, only 27% of CEOs said they are ‘very confident’ in their prospects for revenue growth in 2020, a low level not seen since 2009. PTI

10:15 AM

Rupee dips 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equity market.

However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee’s fall, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.11 against the American currency on Monday. PTI

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 200 pts; Nifty tests 12,200

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points on Tuesday led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global cues.

After hitting an intra-day low of 41,301.63, the 30-share BSE index pared losses to trade 86.90 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 41,442.01.

Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 18.90 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 12,205.65.

Kotak Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.25 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC duo, PowerGrid and Titan.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HCL Tech were trading on a positive note. PTI