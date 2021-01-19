Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a strong note, recuperating losses from yesterday in the first hour of trading.

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 13 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee's performance mirrored that of stocks at open.

PTI reports: "The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as positive domestic equities and weakness in the American currency boosted investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US dollar and inched higher to 73.15 against the greenback, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.28 against the American currency.

"The US dollar has weakened across the board overnight with the euro back up to 1.21 levels," Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global said adding that rupee is likely to trade in 73.05-73.30 range with sideways price action.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 90.67.

"The US dollar index is trading flat this morning in Asian trade against major peers. Markets will look ahead to the testimony of US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen later in the day," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The euro and the sterling were flat to marginally higher against the US dollar this morning in Asian trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 349.30 points higher at 48,913.57, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 106.90 points at 14,388.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 650.60 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.47 per cent to USD 55.01 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Govt. may raise import duties by 5-10%

India is considering raising import duties by 5%-10% on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget, three government sources privy to the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

The move to increase import duties is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliant India campaign that aims to promote and support domestic manufacturing, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are not public.

One of the sources said the government was seeking to target additional revenue of about ₹200 billion to ₹210 billion, as it looks to shore up revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic-driven slowdown that has stung the economy.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies nearly 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,400

Stocks make up yesterday's losses at open.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 500 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking strong gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 485.97 points or 1 per cent higher at 49,050.24.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 134.05 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,415.35.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ITC and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 470.40 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,564.27, while Nifty tumbled 152.40 points or 1.06 per cent to 14,281.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 650.60 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be good at the moment. A sharp pullback for the last two trading days clearly indicates profit booking by the investors ahead of key events including the Union Budget.

"However, we still believe that any meaningful correction will be bought out as underlying fundamentals of the market remain intact," he said.

Huge fiscal stimulus in the US, persistently soft monetary policies of global bankers, weak dollar and better-than-expected earnings growth by corporate should continue to ensure favourable FPI flow into domestic markets, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains, while Shanghai was in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent higher at USD 54.99 per barrel."

9:30 AM

Avian flu outbreak to hit Jan. poultry sales: Crisil

The bird flu outbreak in India could impact poultry sales by a third this month, but the industry will likely bounce back in quick time, with profitability intact for the full fiscal. This has been indicated by Crisil’s analysis of 87 poultry companies, which account for 30% of the industry’s revenue.

The flu has led to reduction of about 30% of broiler chicken volumes, bringing down the daily chicken demand in India from 100 lakh kg in December 2020 to an estimated 70 lakh kg in January 2021, Crisil said.

Additionally, wholesale prices of broiler chicken have crashed 20-30% from ₹105-110 per kg in December to ₹80 per kg. Given this, overall revenue could decline 30-40% in January 2021 due to a fall in realisations and volume, Crisil said.

Since wholesale prices usually correct sharply following such outbreaks, the fall in prices would be temporary, it added.

“The impact of the outbreak on the industry will depend on its intensity and duration,” Dinesh Jain, Director, Crisil Ratings, said.