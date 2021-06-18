Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Indian IT is on track to hit $300-350 billion revenues by 2025, says Nasscom

With one of the strongest deal pipelines and a bright business outlook, the Indian IT industry was on track to meet its vision of $300-350 billion revenues by 2025, Nasscom said on Thursday.

The apex body said the Industry would continue to be a net creator of jobs and was committed to people-centric innovation, relentless talent focus, and delivering a superior transformative customer experience.

The industry continued to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021, and robust hiring plans for FY22 with top players, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra, alone planning to add over 96,000 employees, it said.

The apex body was responding to certain media reports about the apparent job losses in the Indian IT/BPM industry.